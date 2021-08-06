BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.35.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$63.65. 300,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,438. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

