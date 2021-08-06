BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.14.

TSE BCE traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,719. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.48. The company has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

