Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00877084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00096911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

