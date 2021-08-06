Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR:BC8 traded up €2.80 ($3.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €178.25 ($209.71). 60,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.90. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.