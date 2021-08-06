Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

