Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,072.09 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $77.19 million and $2.74 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,072.09 or 0.02514745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00275835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00032736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

