Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

