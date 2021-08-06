Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,902,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,716,000 after acquiring an additional 545,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 399,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,147,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

