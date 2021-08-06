Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 378,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

