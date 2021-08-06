Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $423,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 733,740 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.76. 96,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $118.08 and a twelve month high of $307.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

