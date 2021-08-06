Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 80.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. 309,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $407.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.