Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,675. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $213.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

