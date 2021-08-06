Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 155 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,359. The company has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

