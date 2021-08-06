Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BLPH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,192. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

