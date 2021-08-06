BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 8%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price dropped 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 14,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 262,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

