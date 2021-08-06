Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,284 ($42.91). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,283 ($42.89), with a volume of 184,034 shares traded.

BWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,371.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

