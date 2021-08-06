Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €145.45 ($171.12) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.28.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

