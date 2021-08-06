Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €215.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €122.10 ($143.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €146.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.