Berenberg Bank Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 396

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 306.60 ($4.01) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

