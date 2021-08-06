Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 1,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91. Geberit has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

