Berkshire Bank Makes New $415,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $569.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

