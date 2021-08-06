Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. 9,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

