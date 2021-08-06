Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $46.44

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $43.61. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.