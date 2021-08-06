Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.88. 4,818,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,559. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

