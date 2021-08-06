Bfsg LLC Buys 25,487 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,349. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.