Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 310,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

