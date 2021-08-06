Bfsg LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 357,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 132,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,048. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.35.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

