BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 9.9%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $64.27. Approximately 36,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -62.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

