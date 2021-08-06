Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Biglari stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Biglari by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

