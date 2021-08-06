Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BIO opened at $763.66 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.84 and a 52 week high of $766.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $651.47.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

