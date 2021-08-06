BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

BCRX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

