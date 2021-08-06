Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $420.92 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037707 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

