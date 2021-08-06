Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $230.37 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $230.37 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.18 or 0.00047364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001870 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002473 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003097 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

