BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $6,611.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00295461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00131866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 187.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003443 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars.

