Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $62,395.28 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00226995 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,218,657 coins and its circulating supply is 10,218,653 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.