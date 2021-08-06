BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a PE ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,744,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

