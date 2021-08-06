Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE BKI opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

