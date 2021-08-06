BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:BKN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

