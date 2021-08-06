BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:BKN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
