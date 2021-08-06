BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

