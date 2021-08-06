BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:MVT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
