Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00875968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00096677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042174 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

