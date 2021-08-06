BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $81,057.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00866971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00097545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042699 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

