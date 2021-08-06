Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDRBF. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of BDRBF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 3,333,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

