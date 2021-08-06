Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.25 on Friday, reaching $2,177.46. 12,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,051. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.