BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0060

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $50,111.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00900034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00097589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042628 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,754,079 coins and its circulating supply is 778,723,347 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.