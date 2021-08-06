Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. 5,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,616. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

