Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the period. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up 4.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,498. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.