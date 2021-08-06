Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,691 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 3.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,669 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 130,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,931. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.