Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 5,982 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

