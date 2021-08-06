Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the second quarter on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marked a 400% surge from the year-ago figure. Organic revenues at each of its core segments and geographies were up in the quarter. Recovery from the pandemic occurred more quickly than expected, particularly in the United States. New product launches contributed to the top line significantly. Raised 2021 view is indicative of this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. The company currently expects more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021. Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Escalating costs however put pressure on the bottom line.”

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.