Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.410 EPS.

BSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 128,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,227. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

